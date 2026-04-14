SBU and police detained suspects in Brovary terrorist attack, one of them a minor

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and National Police officers detained two suspects in the terrorist attack in Brovary (Kyiv region), which occurred on the evening of April 13. One of the suspects is a minor.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

A 36-year-old man was injured in an improvised explosive device explosion near a private home.

According to the investigation, the explosive was near the fence — it was activated using a phone call, and the smartphone itself was attached to an electric pole.

A few hours after the terrorist attack, law enforcement officers detained two suspects: a 23-year-old local resident and a 17-year-old accomplice from Chernivtsi region. The minor was detained at the train station in Mohyliv-Podilskyi, a city in the Vinnytsia region on the border with Moldova. He was trying to leave Ukraine.

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During the searches, law enforcement officers seized phones, SIM cards, electric matches, and clothing from the detainees. According to the investigation, these items were used in the terrorist attack.

The Security Service claims that the suspects acted on behalf of the Russian special services — they were promised money for this.

The case is being investigated as a terrorist act committed in advance of a conspiracy. This carries a penalty of 7 to 12 years in prison.