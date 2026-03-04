The number of victims of the terrorist attack in Lviv has increased. The injured National Guardsman died in the hospital

30-year-old National Guardsman Yosyf Pavlynsky, who was injured during the terrorist attack on February 22, died in a Lviv hospital.

This was reported by the city mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

That evening, Pavlynsky arrived at the scene of the explosion with other services. As he was helping to push people away and create a safe perimeter, a second explosion occurred.

Joseph was from the village of Bakivtsi in the Lviv region. He is survived by his wife and a young daughter.

Terrorist attack in Lviv

On February 22, at around 00:30, the police received a report of a break-in at a store in Lviv. After the arrival of a patrol police crew, an explosion was heard at the scene. When a second crew arrived, another explosion occurred. The terrorist attack injured 25 people and killed 23-year-old policewoman Viktoria Shpylka.

Two women are suspected of carrying out the terrorist attack, who were carrying out orders from the Russian special services. First, a 33-year-old resident of Rivne region made explosives and placed them in garbage cans near the store. Then an 18-year-old resident of Kharkiv called the police and reported that unknown people had broken into the store.

The bomber was found on the afternoon of February 22, and the next day she was taken into custody. In court, she stated that she did not know what was in the package she left in the trash. She says she agreed to the job for $2 000 because of debts. Her accomplice was also detained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were recruited via Telegram. According to intelligence, the Russians intend to continue to carry out "such actual attacks on Ukrainians".

