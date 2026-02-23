Suspect in Lviv terror attack that killed policewoman taken into custody

The Halutsky Court of Lviv has chosen a preventive measure for a woman suspected of committing a terrorist act — arrest without the right to post bail.

This is reported by Suspilne.

According to the investigation, she manufactured and planted explosive devices in the center of Lviv, which resulted in the death of a policewoman and the injury of 25 people.

At the trial, she expressed her condolences to the family of the deceased and the injured and said that she did not know what was in the package she left in the trash. She says that the curator contacted her a week ago and promised $2 000 — she agreed because of debts. She assures that if she had known about the contents, she would not have done it.

Terrorist attack in Lviv

On February 22, at around 00:30, police received a report of a break-in at a store in Lviv. After the arrival of a patrol police crew, an explosion was heard at the scene. When a second crew arrived, another explosion occurred.

During the terrorist attack, 25 people were injured and 23-year-old policewoman Viktoria Shpylka died. She was originally from Volyn, but later moved to Kherson with her parents. She worked in the Kherson region, and since 2023 — in the Lviv region. She got married last fall, her husband is also a patrol officer.

The suspect was found in the afternoon, and turned out to be a 33-year-old resident of the Rivne region who worked for the Russian special services. According to the investigation, on the instructions of a Russian supervisor, the woman made homemade explosive devices and placed them in garbage cans.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.