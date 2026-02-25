Kharkiv woman who lured police to the scene of a terrorist attack in Lviv has been suspected

SBU and the police reported suspicion to an 18-year-old Kharkiv woman who lured police officers to the scene of a terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22.

This is stated in the SBU report.

According to the investigation, the girl was in Kharkiv when, on the instructions of a curator from Russia, she called 112 and reported that she saw two unknown people breaking into a grocery store in Lviv. When a patrol arrived on the call, the Russians remotely detonated a homemade explosive device planted nearby. After the arrival of a second patrol, another explosion occurred.

Investigators determined that the suspect was looking for easy money in Telegram channels and agreed to a fake call for $100.

She is charged with knowingly falsely reporting a crime, the maximum penalty is 5 years in prison.

Terrorist attack in Lviv

On February 22, at around 00:30, police received a report of a break-in at a store in Lviv. After the arrival of a patrol police crew, an explosion was heard at the scene. When a second crew arrived, another explosion occurred.

The terrorist attack injured 25 people and killed 23-year-old policewoman Viktoria Shpylka. The suspect in the terrorist attack was found in the afternoon, she turned out to be a 33-year-old resident of the Rivne region. According to the investigation, on the instructions of a curator from the Russian Federation, the woman made homemade explosives and placed them in garbage cans.

On February 23, a court in Lviv remanded the suspect in custody. She is charged with committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, as well as illegal handling of weapons (Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were recruited via Telegram. According to intelligence, the Russians intend to continue to carry out "such actual attacks on Ukrainians".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.