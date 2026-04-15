A new type of unit is being introduced in Ukraine — drone assault units

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are introducing a new type of unit — drone assault units. This is called a new model of warfare.
This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.
The new units combine aerial drones and ground robotic complexes (GRCs) into a single system with infantry. The Ministry of Defense notes that they have already shown results in the southern direction — thanks to drone assault units, many territories have been liberated.
- On April 5, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that since the start of the counteroffensive in the Oleksandrivka direction in January, Ukrainian fighters have liberated 480 km² of land.
- On April 13, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that for the first time during the war, the Ukrainian military took an enemy position using only drones and IRCs. The Russians surrendered without the participation of Ukrainian infantry.
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