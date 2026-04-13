Zelensky: For the first time in the history of war, Ukrainian troops took the Russian position only with unmanned platforms

For the first time in a full-scale war, Ukrainian troops took on an enemy position using only drones and ground robotic stations (GRS). The Russians surrendered without the participation of Ukrainian infantry.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a video greeting to employees of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine.

He added that in just three months, Ukrainian ground robotic stations have completed more than 22 000 missions. These are the following NRCs: “Ratel”, “Termit”, “Ardal”, “Lynx”, “Zmiy”, “Protector”, “Volya”, and others.

"In other words, more than 22 thousand lives were saved — a robot went to the most dangerous zones instead of a soldier. This is about high technology in the protection of the highest value — human life," the president noted.

In a video greeting, Zelensky showed samples of Ukrainian weapons, including drones and missiles, including the Flamingo. He emphasized that Ukraine is currently among the leaders in the development of security technologies, and its military expertise is "the most desirable commodity for dozens of countries in the world".

The President also report negotiations with European partners will take place this week on the creation of a joint sky protection system.

"Either Ukraine will become an integral part of the European security system, or some in Europe risk becoming part of the Russian world," the president said.