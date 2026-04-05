Syrsky: Since the start of the counteroffensive in the south, Ukrainian troops have liberated 12 settlements — thatʼs 480 km² of territory

Since the start of the offensive operation in the Oleksandrivka direction at the end of January, the Ukrainian military has already regained control over 480 km² of territory.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky.

Currently, the Ukrainian military controls eight settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk region and four in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, the Russian troops do not refuse to continue conducting offensive operations and are regrouping their forces, despite significant losses in personnel and military equipment. Over the past week alone, 64 attacks by the Russian army were recorded in the Oleksandrivka direction.

According to the commander-in-chief, the Russiansʼ goal is to seize more Ukrainian territory and create a "buffer zone" in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Instead, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are consistently and steadfastly conducting active defense, destroying enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

Separately, after a trip to the Pokrovsk direction, Syrsky gave an order to provide additional ammunition and other material and technical means to the Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region to strengthen the firepower of the units.

In early March, the commander-in-chief said that in February of this year, Ukrainian fighters regained control over a larger territory than the Russian army had captured — for the first time since the Kursk Offensive of 2024.

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