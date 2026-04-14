NYT: The US insisted in the negotiations that Iran abandon its nuclear program for 20 years. The Iranians offered five

After the US-Pakistani talks in Islamabad on April 10-11, US President Donald Trump said that the main reason for their failure was Iranʼs refusal to dismantle its nuclear program.

And the main US negotiator, Vice President J.D. Vance, called the positions of the parties completely opposite on the issue of guarantees that Iran will never be able to create nuclear weapons — "not just now, not just in two years, but in the long term". It turned out that the White House envisions this long term as 20 years.

The New York Times reports this, citing sources familiar with the US-Iranian negotiations.

The US position, the sources said, is not to permanently ban Iran from enriching uranium. Instead, the United States has proposed a 20-year freeze on all nuclear activities. This would allow the Iranians to argue that they have not permanently given up their right to produce nuclear fuel, which is guaranteed by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In response, Iran has offered to suspend its nuclear activities for up to five years, according to two Iranian and one American official. The Iranians made a very similar offer in February during failed talks in Geneva, after which Trump was convinced it was time to go to war.

For Trump, there is also a risk that any deal with Iran could resemble the 2015 nuclear deal brokered by President Barack Obama, which Trump withdrew from in 2018, calling it “a terrible, one-sided deal that should never, ever have been made”.

Trump complained that the deal had a deadline: the Iranians were allowed to gradually expand their uranium enrichment activities until 2030, at which point all restrictions were to disappear (except for the obligation not to create nuclear weapons, which is prohibited by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty).

Another sticking point is the US demand that Iran remove 440 kilograms of highly enriched uranium from the country to ensure it is never diverted to a weapons project. Trump has considered sending ground troops to Isfahan to remove much of this uranium, which is stored deep underground. The Iranians have insisted that the fuel should remain inside Iran. But, as in Geneva, they have proposed significantly diluting it so that it cannot be used for nuclear weapons.

Reuters, citing five sources, writes that a new round of talks between the US and Iran could take place as early as this week.