Iranʼs newly elected Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei suffered serious injuries to his face and legs during an airstrike on Tehran, but continues to participate in governing the country and making key decisions.

This was reported by Reuters, citing sources close to his entourage.

According to the agencyʼs sources, Khamenei suffered serious injuries in the attack that killed his father, including significant facial injuries and wounds to one or both legs.

Despite this, the 56-year-old politician, according to sources, is conscious, maintains clarity of thought and is gradually recovering. Reuters notes that due to his health, Khamenei does not appear in public.

At the same time, Mojbata continues to participate in meetings with Iranʼs top leadership remotely, including via audio conferences. It is in this format that he joins in discussing issues of war and possible negotiations with the United States.

Sources close to the leader emphasize that his condition is gradually stabilizing, but he will return to public activity only when medical and security conditions allow.

At the same time, other information appeared in the media. In particular, the Times, citing a diplomatic note, reported that Khamenei was allegedly in hospital in serious condition and was not participating in decision-making. There is currently no official confirmation of this information.

War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US

On the morning of February 28, the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran. Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials — were killed.

Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, through which almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed. This led to a sharp increase in oil and gas prices.

On the night of April 8, Trump wrote that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran. Later, Iran published a 10-point peace plan: under it, the parties would cease hostilities, the US would withdraw troops from the Middle East and would no longer attack Iranian bases, and ships would have limited access to the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks.

Iran would also be required to lift primary and secondary sanctions and compensate for losses. Iran would commit not to developing nuclear weapons, and the US would recognize Iranʼs right to enrich uranium.

But on the afternoon of April 8, the Prime Minister of Pakistan said that ceasefire violations had been recorded in several places in the conflict zone in the Middle East.

Reuters sources reported that Iran had struck the East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia, which is currently the only channel for exporting crude oil from the country, and other facilities. Before that, Iran announced an American attack on the refinery on Laban Island and threatened to respond.

Amidst Israelʼs attacks on Lebanon, Iran suspended ship traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Although media outlets previously reported, citing data from the ship tracking service MarineTraffic, that at least two ships had passed through safely on the morning of April 8.

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