The Times: Iranʼs new supreme leader is incapacitated, unconscious and unable to lead the country, he has not been seen since the start of the war

Iranʼs new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is incapacitated, unconscious, unable to lead the country, and is being treated for a "serious illness" in the Iranian city of Qom.

The Times reports this, citing a diplomatic note, likely based on assessments by American and Israeli intelligence, and passed on to US allies in the Persian Gulf.

The note reveals for the first time the location of Iranʼs new leader. Qom is a holy city in Shiite Islam, located about 140 kilometers south of Tehran.

The note also suggests that the body of Mojtabaʼs father, the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is being prepared for burial in Qom. Intelligence has revealed that the foundation for a large mausoleum is being laid there, with more than one grave. This means that other members of the Khamenei family, including Mojtaba, could be buried there.

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since the war began on February 28, even after the Assembly of Experts of 88 influential Shiite clerics appointed him as Iranʼs supreme leader on March 8.

On March 10, Iran’s ambassador to Cyprus, Alireza Salarian, told the Guardian that Mojtaba had been injured in the first attack of the war, which killed his father, mother, wife, three other family members and about 40 key Iranian officials. However, Iranian officials insisted that the new supreme leader was “leading” the country.

CNN, citing a source, wrote that during that attack, Mojtaba Khamenei suffered a broken foot, a bruise around his left eye and minor lacerations to his face. A Reuters source among Iranian officials reported that Mojtaba suffered minor injuries but continued to carry out his duties.

Since then, Iranian state television has read out two statements attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei. On April 6, a video created using artificial intelligence showed the leader entering a military room and analyzing a map of Israel’s Dimona nuclear power plant. The absence of a recording of his voice adds weight to reports that he remains in critical condition.

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