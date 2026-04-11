Over 100 000 people gathered in Budapest for an anti-government concert before the elections

In Budapest, over 100 000 people came to a large-scale anti-government concert on the eve of parliamentary elections in Hungary.

This is reported by the Associated Press.

A nearly seven-hour concert featuring about 50 bands and performers took place in Heroesʼ Square. The event was organized by the Civil Resistance Movement. They called it a "system hack" and called on Hungarians to come to the polls and vote against the current government.

The speeches criticized the government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Organizers said they wanted to show voters that "the era of impunity is ending".

The participants of the action, among whom were many young people, chanted anti-government slogans. In particular, “Ruszkik haza!” (“Russians, go home!”) is a slogan known since the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. It has become popular again amid the rapprochement of the Hungarian government with Moscow.

What is known about the elections in Hungary?

Parliamentary elections in Hungary will begin on April 12. Opinion polls and analystsʼ forecasts indicate that Orban could lose power for the first time in 16 years. The politician is known for his pro-Russian views and blocking Ukraineʼs membership in the EU.

WP, citing sources, wrote that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service suggested that Orban stage an assassination attempt on him in order to raise his ratings ahead of the elections.

The US President Donald Trump has publicly urged Hungarians to vote for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the parliamentary elections on April 12.

The “Tisza” party is led by former government official Peter Magyar, Orbanʼs main rival. He says that if he wins, his political force will fight corruption, try to unfreeze billions of euros in EU aid, and strengthen the countryʼs course towards cooperation with the EU and NATO.

In Hungary, most deputies are elected in districts (by direct voting for a candidate), and some are elected through party lists. The peculiarity is that rural districts are usually smaller than urban ones in terms of the number of voters, so the vote of the village "weights" more. Because of this, Orbánʼs party may gain an additional advantage, because it has more support in the villages.

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