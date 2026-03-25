The US President Donald Trump has publicly urged Hungarians to vote for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the parliamentary elections on April 12.

Trump stated this on his social network Truth Social.

The president wrote that Orban is a “true friend, fighter, and winner” who has his “full and absolute support”. He also stressed that the prime minister “will never let his people down” and promised to stay with him “until the end”.

Trump also added that under his leadership, relations between the United States and Hungary have reached “new heights of cooperation”. He also recalled that he had already supported Orbán in the 2022 elections and called it an honor to do so again.

According to the American president, Orban is a "strong and influential leader" who is working to protect the country, develop the economy, create jobs, and combat illegal migration.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary will begin on April 12. For the first time in 16 years, Orban may lose power, because, according to sociological polls, the opposition party "Tisza" led by Peter Magyar is still in the lead.

WP, citing sources, wrote that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service suggested that Orban stage an assassination attempt on him in order to raise his ratings ahead of the elections.

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