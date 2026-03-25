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Trump publicly supported Orban and urged Hungarians to vote for him in the elections

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

The US President Donald Trump has publicly urged Hungarians to vote for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the parliamentary elections on April 12.

Trump stated this on his social network Truth Social.

The president wrote that Orban is a “true friend, fighter, and winner” who has his “full and absolute support”. He also stressed that the prime minister “will never let his people down” and promised to stay with him “until the end”.

Trump also added that under his leadership, relations between the United States and Hungary have reached “new heights of cooperation”. He also recalled that he had already supported Orbán in the 2022 elections and called it an honor to do so again.

According to the American president, Orban is a "strong and influential leader" who is working to protect the country, develop the economy, create jobs, and combat illegal migration.

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