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WP: Russian intelligence suggested Orban stage an assassination attempt on him to boost his ratings

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service suggested that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stage an assassination attempt on him in order to boost his approval ratings ahead of the elections.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources and an internal report from the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian intelligence officers proposed a way to "fundamentally change the entire paradigm of the election campaign" in Hungary and organize an assassination attempt on Orban

In their report, they noted that such an incident would “shift the perception of the campaign from the rational sphere of socio-economic issues to an emotional one”, with “national security, stability, and the protection of the political system” becoming the key themes.

It is unclear what stage the proposal is at. Orbanʼs spokesman Zoltan Kovacs did not respond to a request for comment, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the information false.

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