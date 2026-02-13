Poll: Hungaryʼs opposition Tisza party maintains lead over Prime Minister Orbanʼs “Fidesz” party

Two months before the parliamentary elections, Hungaryʼs main opposition party “Tisza” continues to maintain a significant lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbanʼs “Fidesz” party.

This is evidenced by the data of a survey by the Idea Institute, Reuters reports.

In the survey conducted from January 31 to February 6, 48% of respondents said they supported “Tisza”, while “Fidesz” was chosen by 38%. Compared to the previous month, the figures remained stable.

At the same time, the number of undecided voters has decreased and now stands at 24%. As the Idea Institute explains, over the past month many people have finally decided on the party they will support, which also had a positive impact on the results of smaller political forces.

According to the poll, two more parties could enter parliament — the far-right Our Fatherland and the Democratic Coalition each received 5% support. Most polls show “Fidesz” lagging behind “Tisza”.

However, pro-government sociologists paint a different picture. A February poll by the “Nezopont” Institute showed 46% support for “Fidesz” and 40% for “Tisza”, indicating possible discrepancies in the data depending on the source.

Hungary is in a tense political battle two months before parliamentary elections. On February 12, “Tisza” leader Peter Magyar reported a provocation against him: a hidden intimate video appeared online, which the politician linked to people close to the “Fidesz” party. According to Magyar, this is an attempt at blackmail to influence the elections.

The government is currently led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is known for his pro-Russian views and blocking Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union. On January 23, Orban declared that Hungary "will not let" Ukraine into the EU for another 100 years.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.