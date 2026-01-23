Orban said that Hungary will not let Ukraine into the EU for another hundred years. Foreign Minister Sybiha replied

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that at an informal EU summit, a confidential European Commission document was allegedly presented, which envisages Ukraineʼs membership in the European Union by 2027. He threatened to block this decision.

His words are quoted by the Telex publication.

Orban said that the document, which he "has no right to talk about", talks about financing Ukraine for approximately €800 billion, as well as possible additional spending of another €700 billion.

In addition, according to the Prime Minister of Hungary, the document states that Ukraine should join the European Union by 2027.

However, according to Orban, in the next 100 years, there will be no parliament in his country that would vote for Ukraineʼs accession to the EU.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha responded to this statement by the Hungarian Prime Minister, stating that Orbanʼs plan is "doomed to fail".

“Your master in Moscow will not last 100 years, even if you were ready to donate all your organs to him. And on the day of Ukraine’s accession to the EU, we will frame this headline in the Ukrainian parliament — in memory of your lies for the next 100 years,” Sybiha wrote in X.

What preceded

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky publicly criticized pro-Russian politicians in Europe, in particular Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, saying that he "deserves a slap in the face" because he "lives at the expense of the EU and at the same time undermines its interests".

In response, Orban said that Ukraine and Hungary would not be able to reach an agreement. According to him, he is a “free man” who serves the Hungarian people.

Orban also accused Zelensky of being unable or unwilling to end the war in four years, despite significant support from the United States, and stressed that Hungary "will not support Ukraineʼs war efforts".

