“He deserves a dope slap.” Zelensky sharply criticized Orban in Davos, he responded

President Volodymyr Zelensky has publicly criticized pro-Russian politicians in Europe, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, saying he "deserves a dope slap" because he "lives at the expense of the EU and at the same time undermines its interests".

He said this in a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We also see that the forces that are trying to destroy Europe are not wasting a single day. They are acting freely, even acting within Europe. Every ʼVictorʼ who lives off European money, trying to sell out European interests, deserves a dope slap," the President said during his speech.

In response, Orban said that Ukraine and Hungary would not be able to reach an agreement. According to him, he is a “free man” who serves the Hungarian people. Orban also accused Zelensky of being unable (or unwilling) to end the war in four years, despite significant support from the United States, and stressed that Hungary “will not support Ukraine’s war efforts”.

"Of course, despite your carefully chosen insults, the Ukrainian people can still count on us to continue supplying your country with electricity and fuel, and to continue supporting refugees arriving from Ukraine. Life will decide the rest, and everyone will get what they deserve," Viktor wrote.

Since the start of the full-scale war, Hungary has taken one of the most reserved and often blocking positions in the EU regarding support for Ukraine. Budapest does not supply weapons to Kyiv and does not allow the transit of military aid through its territory.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly delayed or blocked the adoption of EU decisions on macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, sanctions against Russia and the opening of negotiations on Ukraineʼs accession to the European Union, using its veto power.

Prime Minister Orbán himself maintains direct political contacts with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and has met with him several times since the start of the full-scale war, including traveling to Moscow. In Brussels, such contacts are viewed as undermining the unity of the European Union and an attempt to legitimize Russian aggression.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.