Poll: Opposition “Tisza” Party ahead of Orbanʼs “Fidesz” a month before Hungarian elections

In Hungary, the opposition “Tisza” party is ahead of Prime Minister Viktor Orbanʼs ruling “Fidesz” party a month before parliamentary elections.

This is evidenced by the results of two sociological surveys, Reuters reports.

According to a survey by Závecz Research conducted February 22-28, among voters who have already made up their minds, 50% support “Tisza”, while 38% support “Fidesz”. Thus, the opposition partyʼs lead has increased to 12% — in January it was 10%.

If we take into account all respondents, not just those who have decided, then 38% of voters support “Tisza”, while 32% support “Fidesz”. At the same time, about 20% of respondents have not yet decided who they will vote for. In the previous poll, this number was 23%.

A study by the Publicus Institute showed similar results. According to it, among voters who have made up their minds, 47% support “Tisza”, and 39% support “Fidesz”. Compared to January, support for both parties has decreased by 1%.

Both polls also indicate that the only other political force that can overcome the 5% barrier and enter parliament is the far-right “Our Fatherland” party.

Hungaryʼs parliamentary elections are scheduled for April 12. They could be the biggest challenge to Orban and his “Fidesz” partyʼs 16-year rule. Orban and his allies have called for cutting aid to Ukraine and blocking its entry into the EU.

The “Tisza” party is led by former government official Peter Magyar. He says that if he wins, his political force will fight corruption, try to unfreeze billions of euros in EU aid, and strengthen the countryʼs course towards cooperation with the EU and NATO.

