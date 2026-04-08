Opposition party “Tisza” may win the majority of seats in the Hungarian parliament during the elections

The opposition “Tisza” party could win two-thirds of the seats in Hungaryʼs parliament in this Sundayʼs elections.

This is evidenced by the forecast of the sociological agency Median, Reuters reports.

According to estimates, the party could win between 138 and 142 seats out of 199. This is more than needed for a "supermajority" of 133 mandates, which allows for changes to the constitution.

If the forecast comes true, Tisa will be able to open the way to unlocking funding from the European Union.

The “Fidesz” party, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, may only win 49-55 seats. The radical right-wing Our Fatherland party is predicted to win another five or six seats.

At the same time, “Fidesz” cites other polls that give them a chance of victory. The opposition claims that such studies may be linked to the authorities.

Since 2010, “Fidesz” has held a two-thirds constitutional majority in parliament for most of the time, allowing it to pass a new constitution and amend key laws, including electoral legislation.

Parliamentary elections in Hungary will begin on April 12. For the first time in 16 years, Orban could lose power. The prime minister is known for his pro-Russian views and blocking Ukraineʼs membership in the EU. On January 23, Orban said that Hungary "will not let" Ukraine into the EU for another 100 years.

The sociological agency Median has one of the most accurate history of forecasts in Hungary. The current estimate is based on five surveys with a sample of about 5 000 people.

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