HACC granted the extradition request of the former head of “Privatbank” Dubilet

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) granted the request of the Specialized Anti-Corruption (SAPO) Prosecutorʼs Office to extradite the former chairman of the board of “PrivatBank” Oleksandr Dubilet to Ukraine.

This became known from the broadcast of the meeting.

In December 2021, the Supreme Court of Ukraine took Dubilet into custody in absentia. However, he is in Israel, and it is impossible to execute this decision without extradition. Now, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies must apply to the Israeli Ministry of Justice with a request for extradition.

The Supreme Court also ordered him to contact the State Migration Service to obtain a conclusion on his citizenship. In 2021, Livy Bereg, citing Dubiletʼs lawyer, wrote that he had been living in Israel since 2017 and had Israeli citizenship.

Oleksandr Dubilet was the chairman of the board of “Privatbank” from 1997 until its nationalization in December 2016. Law enforcement authorities suspect him of involvement in the withdrawal of UAH 8.2 billion from “Privatbank" before its nationalization. In total, five other defendants are in the case:

Dubiletʼs deputies Volodymyr Yatsenko and Lyudmila Shmalchenko;

Head of the Interbank Operations Department Nadezhda Konopkina;

Head of the Financial Management Department Olena Bychikhina;

Head of the Operations Department Natalia Onyshchenko.

This is one of two “PrivatBank” cases being investigated by Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities. The other concerns the misappropriation of 9.2 billion hryvnias from the bank. It also involves Dubilet, four top managers of the bank, and its former owner, Ihor Kolomoisky, who is said to be the organizer of the group.

Investigators allege that in early 2015, Kolomoisky — then head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration — devised a scheme to illegally obtain money from “PrivatBank”. He wanted to finance an offshore company he controlled and increase his stake in the bank.

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