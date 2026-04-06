A Russian mercenary from Nepal Madan Kumal was killed in the Donetsk region. He was thrown into the assault along with other Nepalese.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense.

Kumal signed a four-year contract in Moscow on October 16, 2023. After that, he was sent to military unit No. 29328, which has repeatedly sent Nepalese citizens. This unit has repeatedly experienced desertion among foreigners.

After several weeks of training, the Nepalese citizen was sent to the front line. He was effectively forced to acquire military skills on the front line.

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In February 2024, he was offered Russian citizenship, but he refused. He explained his written renunciation of citizenship by his desire to return home.

After five months of service, the Nepaleseʼs relatives raised the alarm and joined the protests demanding the mercenaries be returned from Russia. A corresponding application was filed with the Nepalese consulate. The Nepalese did not have time to return — he died during an attempted assault.

As GUR notes, for a while the mercenary was "lucky" — he was in defensive positions and did not participate in assault operations. However, due to losses among the Russian infantry, the leadership was forced to send the Nepalese to the assault.