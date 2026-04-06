Russian authorities have confirmed that Russian General Otroshchenko died in a plane crash

The Governor of the Murmansk region Andriy Chibys confirmed that Lieutenant General Oleksandr Otroshchenko died in the An-26 plane crash that crashed in Crimea on March 31.

This is reported by the Russian media Interfax.

Earlier, the BBC wrote about Otroshchenkoʼs death, citing sources.

In 2024, Otroshchenko became the commander of the mixed aviation corps of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation. In 2010–2013, he headed the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet.

He later headed the naval aviation of the Northern Fleet. He also commanded the 45th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Northern Fleet. In 2019, he received the rank of lieutenant general.

Russian media also reported that six more officers from the Northern Fleet headquarters in Severomorsk died on board.

A Russian An-26 plane disappeared from contact over temporarily occupied Crimea on March 31. Later, it became known about a plane crash near the village of Kuibysheve (Bakhchisarai district), which killed 27 passengers and three crew members.

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