Russian military transport plane crashes in Crimea, killing 30 people (UPD)

A Russian military transport plane crashed in temporarily occupied Crimea, killing 30 people.

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The An-26 disappeared from contact over temporarily occupied Crimea on March 31 at around 6:00 PM. Rescuers later found the crash site and reported that all 23 passengers and a crew of 6 were killed.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction, not a crash. At the same time, Russian media reported that the planeʼs wing collided with a rock.

UPD at 10:33: There were 30 people on board the plane — 27 passengers and three crew members. All died.

The An-26 is a Soviet military transport aircraft used to transport troops and equipment over medium distances. This is not the first such disaster: in 2021, a similar aircraft crashed in Kamchatka, killing 28 people.

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