BBC: Russian General Otroshchenko was on board the An-26 plane that crashed in Crimea

On board the An-26 plane that crashed on March 31 in temporarily occupied Crimea was Russian General Alexander Otroshchenko.

This is confirmed by BBC sources among the Northern Fleet military and a resident of Severomorsk, who lost a relative in a plane crash.

Otroshchenko became commander of the mixed aviation corps of the Northern Fleet of the Russian Federation in 2024. In 2010–2013, he headed the naval aviation of the Black Sea Fleet.

He later headed the naval aviation of the Northern Fleet. He also commanded the 45th Air Force and Air Defense Army of the Northern Fleet. In 2019, he received the rank of lieutenant general.

Russian media also report that six more officers from the Northern Fleet headquarters in Severomorsk died on board.

A Russian An-26 plane disappeared from contact over temporarily occupied Crimea on March 31. Later, it became known about a plane crash near the village of Kuibysheve, Bakhchisarai district, which killed 27 passengers and three crew members.

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