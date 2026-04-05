Ukrainian drones struck a refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation and again the port of Primorsk at night

On the night of April 5, the Ukrainian Armed Forcesʼ UAV Forces again attacked the “Transneft — Primorsk” Port oil terminal in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation, as well as the Lukoil oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region.

This was reported by the commander of the UAV Forces Robert Brovdi ("Magyar").

Residents of the Nizhny Novgorod region reported more than 20 explosions and power outages overnight after the attack. Footage of a large fire near the refinery is circulating online. The plant has already been attacked at least three times in 2025.

The governor of the region Gleb Nikitin confirmed damage to the refinery as a result of a drone attack, as well as a hit on the Novogorkivskaya TPP.

Meanwhile, the governor of the Leningrad region Alexander Drozdenko claimed that debris had allegedly damaged one of the sections of the oil pipeline near the port of Primorsk. According to him, “safe burning” was allegedly taking place from the blocked pipe. But within hours, he denied his claim.

Last week, Ukrainian forces attacked Russian oil infrastructure in the Leningrad region four times. The ports of Primorsk, Ust-Luga, and the Kirisky oil refinery were under attack. The attacks continued this week. According to monitoring channels, fires are still burning in Primorsk and Ust-Luga.

Reuters, citing sources and satellite imagery, reported on April 2 that the port of Primorsk — a key Russian oil export hub on the Baltic Sea — had lost at least 40% of its oil tanks due to Ukrainian drone attacks in recent weeks.

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