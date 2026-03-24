Russians launched over 550 drones over Ukraine during the day. People were killed and injured in a number of regions

On the afternoon of March 24, Russian forces fired 556 drones of various types into Ukraine. This is more than they launched during the night attack.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They called the daytime attack by the Russian Federation one of the most massive on Ukraine with drone strikes. The geography of the strikes during the day was wider than at night — Poltava, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia regions and the western regions of the country: from Khmelnytskyi to Lviv.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 541 Russian drones. However, there are 15 hits. Babel collected everything known about the consequences of the attacks by region at 19:30.

Lviv region

Lviv and the region were hit by Russian drones this afternoon. Residential buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, and an architectural monument of national importance — the Bernardine Monastery ensemble in the center of Lviv — were damaged.

As of 7:30 PM, 22 people are known to have been injured.

Ivano-Frankivsk region

Russian drones hit the center of Ivano-Frankivsk. The attack killed two people. Four more people were injured, including a six-year-old child.

The city and regional maternity hospitals, as well as about 10 residential buildings, were damaged in the city.

The Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv told Suspilne that the Russians tried to attack one of the cityʼs administrative buildings with “Shahed”.

Khmelnytskyi region

A man was injured in an attack in the Shepetivskyi district. He has a concussion and a brain contusion. The victim was hospitalized.

Power outages are being recorded in the region. The Regional Military Administration stated that energy workers are already working to restore electricity.

Vinnytsia region

A 59-year-old man was killed in a massive attack in Vinnytsia. Another 13 people were injured, six of them hospitalized. Nine private homes, two high-rise buildings, and a defunct restaurant building were damaged.

Zhytomyr region

The enemy struck the center of Zhytomyr, hitting a residential area. A 12-year-old girl was injured. A two-story residential building in the city was damaged, and windows in nearby buildings were shattered by the blast wave.

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