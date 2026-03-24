Russians attack Lviv city center with drones. There are casualties, UNESCO heritage and houses damaged (UPD)

In the middle of the day on March 24, Russian troops massively attacked Lviv and the region with drones. In particular, an architectural monument of national importance was under attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi and the mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi.

According to preliminary information, UNESCO heritage was damaged. Residential buildings on Soborna Square and Chervona Kalyna Street were damaged.

Also, a private house in the village of Sernyky (Bibr community) caught fire as a result of falling UAV debris. Firefighters are working on the scene.

UPD at 19:20: According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the number of victims of the drone attack in the Lviv region has increased to 19.

Kozytskyi specified that in Lviv, an architectural monument of national importance was damaged — the ensemble of the Bernardine Monastery. It is located in the historical area of Lviv, an object that is included in the International List of Cultural Properties under Enhanced Protection. The fire engulfed the buildings surrounding the complex.

There are hits on critical infrastructure facilities in the Komarnivska and Dobrosynsko-Maherivska communities.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha called on UNESCO to immediately respond to the Russian Federationʼs strike on the center of Lviv.

"Russia has brutally struck the central part of Lviv, a city of exceptional cultural value and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Damage has been caused to a UNESCO World Heritage Site. I call on the Director-General of UNESCO to immediately respond to this crime in the strongest terms," Sybiha wrote on social media.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro, hitting a high-rise building. There are already 13 victims there, three of them children. The number of victims from the Russian Federationʼs night attacks has increased in Poltava — two people were killed and 12 were wounded, and in Zaporizhzhia — one person was killed and 12 were wounded.

During the day, the Russians also dropped nine air bombs on Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, killing a woman and wounding a man. A drone hit the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region, injuring a woman.

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