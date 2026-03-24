The Russians launched 426 air targets at Ukraine. How many were shot down by air defence

On the night of March 24, the Russians launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike drones and missiles of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In total, the Ukrainian military recorded 426 air targets during the night:

seven “Iskander-M”/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Kursk region, Russian Federation; TOT of the Donetsk region);

of the Donetsk region); 18 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area — from the airspace over the Caspian Sea);

five “Iskander-K” cruise missiles (launch area — Bryansk region, Russian Federation);

four Kh-59/69/31 guided aircraft missiles (launch area — Kursk region, Russian Federation; TOT of the Donetsk region);

The Russians also launched 392 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Hvardiyske (TOT Crimea). Almost 250 drones were “Shahed”-type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, the air defense neutralized 390 targets — 25 missiles and 365 drones:

18 X-101 cruise missiles;

five “Iskander-K” cruise missiles;

two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles;

365 Russian UAVs of various types.

Hits of 6 missiles and 27 strike UAVs were recorded in 22 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAV fragments in 10 locations.

In Poltava region and in Poltava, two people were killed and seven others were injured, including one child, as a result of Russian strikes. Fires broke out in residential buildings and hotels.

Two people were injured in a morning attack in Kherson, a woman was taken to the hospital, and a man was treated on the spot. One man also died during the attack.

In the Kharkiv region, Russians attacked an electric train on the Slatyne-Kharkiv route with an FPV drone. A 61-year-old passenger died on the spot. The driver and his assistant suffered an acute stress reaction.

A 32-year-old man was killed in a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia. Nine more people were injured: three women aged 31, 39 and 69, and six men aged 48 to 65. They are receiving necessary medical care.

During the attack, a high-rise building and a private house caught fire at two addresses. Rescuers extinguished all fires caused by the hits.

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