Russian troops hit the center of Ivano-Frankivsk — there are deaths, a child is among the injured

The center of Ivano-Frankivsk came under attack by Russian drones on the afternoon of March 24. Two people were killed in the attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Svitlana Onyshchuk.

Four other people were injured, including a six-year-old child.

The city and regional maternity hospitals, as well as about 10 residential buildings, were damaged in the city. All relevant services are working on the scene.

The Ivano-Frankivsk Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv told Suspilne that the Russians tried to attack one of the cityʼs administrative buildings with “Shahed”.

The blast wave shattered windows in buildings, including the maternity hospital. At the time of the alarm, two women were giving birth in the basement of the hospital.

On the same day, Russian drones launched a massive attack on Lviv and the region. Residential buildings and a national architectural monument, the Bernardine Monastery, were hit. At least 13 people were injured.

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