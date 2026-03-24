The Zaporizhzhia NPP loses power from one of its power lines. IAEA asks for local ceasefire

The occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) lost power from the “Dniprovska” high-voltage line.

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"Dniprovska" is the main high-voltage line of the NPP, its capacity is 750 kV. Currently, the station is connected only to the reserve "Ferrosplavna-1" with a capacity of 330 kV.

The IAEA Secretary General Rafael Grossi said that the agency has begun talks with Ukraine and Russia to establish a local ceasefire and repair the power line.

The last time it was established was on February 27, when they repaired a backup line that failed on February 10. On March 5, IAEA reported on the successful repair of the line. So ZNPP was powered by both power lines for less than three weeks.

What is known about the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP?

The Russians occupied ZNPP in early March 2022 and have been operating under their control since then. An IAEA mission has been at the station since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at ZNPP.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has repeatedly lost external power supply due to hostilities near the station. In such cases, it switched to backup diesel generators. The longest was the tenth blackout, which occurred due to Russian shelling and lasted a month — from September 23 to October 23, 2025.

The issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains among the key ones in the trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and Russia. In January, Politico, citing sources, wrote that Russia proposed during the negotiations to share the electricity from the Zaporizhzhia NPP between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has already stated that such an idea looks unrealistic. Instead, he proposed that the Zaporizhzhia NPP be operated by Ukraine and the United States.

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