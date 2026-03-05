The Zaporizhzhia NPP is reconnected to two power transmission lines. One of them was being repaired

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been reconnected to two power transmission lines. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported successful repair of the damaged “Ferrosplavna-1” line.

"Ferrosplavna-1" is a backup and one of two high-voltage lines that supply the station, with a voltage of 330 kV. The main line is "Dniprovska", its voltage is 750 kV.

IAEA reported that the backup line failed on February 10 “as a result of military action”. On February 27, Ukraine and Russia established a local ceasefire to allow for repairs.

What is known about the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP?

The Russians occupied the Zaporizhzhia NPP in early March 2022 and have been operating under their control since then. An IAEA mission has been at the station since September 2022. Ukraine insists on the withdrawal of the Russian occupiers from the station. Russia refuses to create a demilitarized zone at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has repeatedly lost external power supply due to hostilities near the station. In such cases, it switched to backup diesel generators. The longest was the tenth blackout, which occurred due to Russian shelling and lasted a month: from September 23 to October 23, 2025.

The issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains among the key ones in the trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, the United States and Russia. In January, Politico, citing sources, wrote that Russia proposed during the negotiations to share the electricity from the Zaporizhzhia NPP between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has already stated that such an idea looks unrealistic. Instead, he proposed that the Zaporizhzhia NPP be operated by Ukraine and the United States.

