“Nord Stream” blowing up. A new “exotic” lawsuit has been filed in Germany against Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov due to rising gas prices

A new "exotic" lawsuit was filed in Germany against Ukrainian military man Serhiy Kuznetsov and the qualification of the “Nord Stream” case was changed.

This was reported to Babel by Kuznetsovʼs lawyer Mykola Katerynchuk.

Previously, the German prosecutorʼs office suspected Kuznetsov of three articles of the Criminal Code: sabotage directed against constitutional foundations; committing an explosion; destruction of construction structures, namely bridges, dams, railways, etc.

Now, the charges remain "committing an explosion" and "destruction of buildings" and the qualification under Article 316b of the German Criminal Code has been added — "disturbance of the work of public utilities", since both gas pipelines were put out of service and deprived of their intended purpose — transporting gas from Russia to Germany. But according to Katerynchuk, the qualification may change.

"In addition, an exotic lawsuit has appeared from one pensioner who is complaining about Serhiy. The plaintiff says that due to Kuznetsovʼs actions, gas tariffs have increased by €112 per month. He demands that Serhiy pay €3 000," says Katerynchuk.

He does not rule out that pro-Russian political forces in Germany, such as the AfD ("Alternative for Germany"), may be behind this lawsuit.

Katerynchuk also reported that despite a court order, German law enforcement officers took DNA samples from Serhiy. The lawyers insist that the samples were taken illegally and without Kuznetsovʼs consent. The lawyers also asked the investigation for the results of the examination, but have not yet received a response.