“Oschadbank” returned its collection vehicles detained in Hungary. Money and gold are still being held

“Oschadbank” collection vehicles, which were detained in Hungary on March 6, were returned to Ukraine, but without cash and gold bars.

This was reported by the bankʼs press service on March 12.

“Oschadbank” noted that they had recorded a number of damages to equipment in the vehicles.

The bankʼs legal representatives recorded all the malfunctions on site. After the car is returned to Ukraine, they will assess the damage.

At the same time, “Oschadbank” clarified that $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kilograms of gold still illegally remain in Hungary.

Kidnapping of the “Oschadbank” collectors in Hungary

On the night of March 6, “Oschadbank” reported that seven of its collectors had been detained in Hungary. The two collection vehicles contained $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold. They were traveling on a regular route between Ukraine and Austria.

European Truth, citing a source, claimed that Hungary hid the stolen cars of “Oschadbank” on the territory of the Anti-Terrorism Center. This is a security structure that is subordinate to the Hungarian Ministry of Internal Affairs. In 2025, the same center deported a Ukrainian diplomat who was suspected of espionage.

Hungary said it had detained Ukrainian tax collectors on suspicion of money laundering. Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, commenting on the situation, said that “the question arises whether this is money from the Ukrainian military mafia”.

“Oschadbank” responded by explaining that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, all transportation of currency and banking metals has been carried out only by land. “Oschadbank” collection vehicles perform such trips every week and have a license for international transportation from the State Service for Transport Security.

All the collectors detained in Hungary have extensive work experience — from 3 to 21 years. The valuables in the cars belong to a state bank and were transported from Austria to replenish the cash market in Ukraine.

Subsequently, the National Police of Ukraine initiated criminal proceedings into the kidnapping of Ukrainian citizens and the company car of “Oschadbank”.

On the evening of March 6, all seven collectors were deported and returned to Ukraine. The Foreign Ministry said that the men were held in handcuffs and transported blindfolded for 28 hours. One of them became ill and fainted.

On March 10, the Hungarian government issued a special decree following the seizure of $40 million and €35 million in cash and nine 1-kg gold bars from Szczecin. The countryʼs National Tax and Customs Administration will hold them until the investigation is complete.

