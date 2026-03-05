The American channel Fox News devoted several minutes of airtime to how the US Armed Forces are using artificial intelligence to combat Iranian drones in the Middle East. But the video series showed how Ukrainian STING interceptor drones shoot down Russian drones.

The developers, the Wild Horns company, drew attention.

The company wrote that it appreciates the international mediaʼs coverage of the effective work of the interceptor drones. They are the result of a long and difficult journey traveled by engineers together with the Ukrainian military, so they should be properly recognized.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States has asked Ukraine to help protect against the "Shaheds" in the Middle East. He instructed to provide the necessary means and send Ukrainian specialists to the region.

Earlier, Zelensky said that in a few days of war in the Middle East, countries used more than 800 PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems. Ukraine has never had so many missiles at the same time.

Ukraine is negotiating and would like to “quietly” exchange with countries in the region, “with those that can and cannot be named”: receive missiles for Patriot in exchange for interceptor drones.

