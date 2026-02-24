A police car was blown up in Moscow — there are dead and injured

On February 24, a traffic police vehicle exploded in the Russian capital of Moscow. One of the police officers was killed.

This is reported by Russian media, citing data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

The explosion occurred at around 00:05 near Savelovsky railway station. Previously, an unknown person threw explosives into a patrol car.

The explosion killed a senior police lieutenant and injured at least two of his colleagues. The suspected attacker also died at the scene.

On the evening of February 23, an explosion also occurred at a police station in Dnipro — the building was damaged, but no one was injured. And a few hours earlier that day, an explosion occurred in Mykolaiv on the territory of a non-working gas station. As a result, seven police officers were injured. Both incidents were classified as terrorist attacks.

And on the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in the center of Lviv — the police arrived at a fake call about a store robbery, and then two explosions went off. As a result, a 23-year-old policewoman died, and another 25 people were injured. The suspect in the terrorist attack, a resident of the Rivne region, has already been taken into custody; she had an accomplice from the Kharkiv region. They acted on the orders of the Russian special services.

