An explosion occurred at a police station in Dnipro — the building was damaged

On the evening of February 23, at around 8:30 PM, an explosion occurred at a police station in the Amur-Nyzhnyodniprovsky district of Dnipro. There were no injuries.
This was reported by the National Police.
The blast wave damaged the buildingʼs windows, furniture, and computer equipment. A car parked next to the building was also hit.
Currently, explosives experts, forensic experts, and the police investigative and operational group are investigating the circumstances of the incident.
- A few hours earlier that day, an explosion also occurred in Mykolaiv at a non-working gas station, injuring seven police officers.
- And on the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in the center of Lviv — the police arrived on a fake call about a store robbery, and then two explosions were heard. As a result, a 23-year-old policewoman died, and another 25 people were injured. The suspect in the terrorist attack, a resident of the Rivne region, has already been taken into custody; she had an accomplice from the Kharkiv region. They acted on the orders of the Russian special services.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky, citing intelligence data, reported that the Russians were going to continue to carry out "such attacks on Ukrainians".
