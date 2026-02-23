An explosion occurred at a police station in Dnipro — the building was damaged

On the evening of February 23, at around 8:30 PM, an explosion occurred at a police station in the Amur-Nyzhnyodniprovsky district of Dnipro. There were no injuries.

This was reported by the National Police.

The blast wave damaged the buildingʼs windows, furniture, and computer equipment. A car parked next to the building was also hit.

Currently, explosives experts, forensic experts, and the police investigative and operational group are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A few hours earlier that day, an explosion also occurred in Mykolaiv at a non-working gas station, injuring seven police officers.

And on the night of February 22, a terrorist attack occurred in the center of Lviv — the police arrived on a fake call about a store robbery, and then two explosions were heard. As a result, a 23-year-old policewoman died, and another 25 people were injured. The suspect in the terrorist attack, a resident of the Rivne region, has already been taken into custody; she had an accomplice from the Kharkiv region. They acted on the orders of the Russian special services.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, citing intelligence data, reported that the Russians were going to continue to carry out "such attacks on Ukrainians".

