An explosion occurred at a non-working gas station in Mykolaiv — 7 police officers were injured

On the evening of February 23, an explosion occurred at an abandoned gas station in Mykolaiv. Seven employees of the Patrol Police Department were injured as a result.

This was reported by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi.

According to him, at 6:10 PM, the police officers arrived for their shift and parked their cars on the territory of a non-working gas station. Thatʼs when the explosion occurred.

Two of the injured are currently in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives.

UPD at 10:15 PM: The police have classified the explosion as a terrorist attack. Previously, an unknown explosive device detonated on the territory of the gas station, where police officers arrived.

"The day before yesterday, a terrorist attack against police officers took place in Lviv. This is not a coincidence. The enemy is purposefully trying to kill Ukrainian police officers, who protect the people and the state every day. We view these events as a targeted attack on the law and order system and destabilization of the situation within the country," the head of the National Police emphasized.

Terrorist attack in Lviv

On February 22, at around 00:30, police received a report of a break-in at a store in Lviv. After the arrival of a patrol police crew, an explosion was heard at the scene. When a second crew arrived, another explosion occurred.

The terrorist attack injured 25 people and killed 23-year-old policewoman Viktoria Shpilka. The suspect in the terrorist attack was found in the afternoon, she turned out to be a 33-year-old resident of the Rivne region, who worked for the Russian special services. According to the investigation, on the instructions of a Russian supervisor, the woman made homemade explosives and placed them in garbage cans.

On February 23, a court in Lviv remanded the suspect in custody. She is charged with committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, as well as illegal handling of weapons (Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were recruited via Telegram. According to intelligence, the Russians intend to continue to carry out "such actual attacks on Ukrainians".

