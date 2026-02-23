The suspect in the terrorist attack in Lviv had an accomplice from the Kharkiv region, she has already been detained

The suspect in the terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 had an accomplice from the Kharkiv region. She was also detained.

This was announced by the Deputy Head of the SBU Ivan Rudnytsky, RBC-Ukraine and Interfax-Ukraine report.

According to Rudnytsky, the terrorist attack consisted of two parts. The investigation considers the main suspect to be a resident of the Rivne region, who came to Lviv and acted on the instructions of the curator.

However, she had an accomplice — a girl from the Kharkiv region who recently turned 18. It was she who called the police and reported the alleged shoplifting when another suspect planted the explosives.

An explosion occurred after the first police team arrived at the scene. Another explosion occurred when another police team arrived. A police officer was killed.

After the terrorist attack, the girl was detained in Kharkiv and taken to Lviv, where she gave testimony.

Terrorist attack in Lviv

On February 22, at around 00:30, police received a report of a break-in at a store in Lviv. After the arrival of a patrol police crew, an explosion was heard at the scene. When a second crew arrived, another explosion occurred.

The terrorist attack injured 25 people and killed 23-year-old policewoman Viktoria Shpylka. The suspect in the terrorist attack was found in the afternoon, she turned out to be a 33-year-old resident of the Rivne region. According to the investigation, on the instructions of a curator from the Russian Federation, the woman made homemade explosives and placed them in garbage cans.

On February 23, a court in Lviv remanded the suspect in custody. She is charged with committing a terrorist act that resulted in the death of a person, as well as illegal handling of weapons (Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address that the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were recruited via Telegram. According to intelligence, the Russians intend to continue to carry out "such actual attacks on Ukrainians".

