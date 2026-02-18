Advisor to the Minister of Defense: Russians have begun to carry FPV drones on “Shaheds”

The Russian military has begun mounting and carrying FPV drones on “Shahed”-type drones.

This was reported by Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Serhiy ("Flash") Beskrestnov.

He posted a video of the first recorded incident. The footage shows a smaller drone separating from a “Shahed”. According to Flash, one “Shahed” carries two FPV drones.

He also recalled that the factory mount for carrying FPV was previously fixed on other Russian drones — "Molniya" and "Gerbera".

The advisor to the Minister of Defense called on anti-aircraft drone crews to pay attention to the possible presence of FPV on "Shaheds" and all units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to take note of information about new risks.

At the end of January, Ukraine began to record many cases of Russian use of drones controlled by the Starlink satellite communication system from SpaceX. The Russians used them mainly to strike civilian objects and residential buildings. Such UAVs are difficult to shoot down because they fly low, are resistant to electronic warfare, and are controlled in real time.

After that, the Ministry of Defense turned to SpaceX to solve the problem of using Starlink on Russian drones. Starlink verification was launched in Ukraine on February 2. Flash wrote that due to the blocking of Russian terminals, all control of the Russian troops has collapsed, and assaults have been stopped in many areas.

