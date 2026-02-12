Ukrainian hackers collected data on over 2 400 Russian “Starlinks” through Telegram bots

Ukrainian cyber experts said they had collected information about 2 420 “Starlink” terminals used by the Russian military, as well as obtained data on enemy positions.

This was reported by the 256th Cyber Assault Division.

The operation was carried out together with InformNapalm and MILITAN. They created a network of Telegram channels and bots where they offered Russians help with “Starlink” registration in Ukraine, supposedly to circumvent restrictions. In reality, they used these resources to collect data about the terminals and their users.

SBU said that the Russians are posing as Ukrainian military personnel who allegedly "purchased ʼStarlinkʼ with their own money and currently cannot register it", so they are turning to Ukrainian citizens "for help".

After SpaceX restricted “Starlink” operations for Russians, the Russian military began searching for people in Ukraine who would agree to activate the equipment for a reward. Ukrainian cyber experts used this scheme to identify and document enemy terminals.

The collected information was transferred to the relevant structures to block these devices. The operation also managed to obtain $5,870 in donations from the Russian military — the funds were transferred to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, cyber experts identified 31 Ukrainian citizens who were trying to help the Russians activate the terminals. Their data was passed on to law enforcement agencies.

“Starlink” blocking in Russia

In late January, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense approached SpaceX about using “Starlink” by the Russian military. In early February, the companyʼs CEO Elon Musk said the measures had worked.

The decision was made because the Russians use “Starlink” to control drones. Such UAVs are difficult to shoot down because they fly low, are resistant to electronic warfare, and are controlled in real time.

Later, the Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said that Ukrainian military personnel must register their terminals to continue operating. According to him, devices included in the “white list” remain active, while Russian ones do not work.

Advisor to the Minister of Defense Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov wrote that due to the blocking of Russian terminals, all control of the Russian troops has collapsed, and assaults have been stopped in many areas.

However, on February 10, it became known that the Russians were threatening the families of Ukrainian prisoners and forcing them to register “Starlink” terminals in their names. The occupiers would then use this technology in the war against Ukraine.

