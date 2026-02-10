Russians threaten families of Ukrainian prisoners to register Starlink in their name

The Russians are threatening the families of Ukrainian prisoners and forcing them to register Starlink terminals in their names. The occupiers will then use this equipment in the war against Ukraine.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reports on such cases.

They warned that it is very easy to determine who an enemy terminal is registered to. If the Russians use it to control drones, criminal liability is foreseen.

The Coordination Headquarters calls on all parties to contact them and law enforcement agencies without delay in the event of threats from the occupiers.

Starlink blocking for Russians

On Monday, February 2, verification of Starlink terminals started in Ukraine. The solution is being implemented together with SpaceX. Only verified and registered devices will work — others will be disabled. Currently, the "white lists" are updated once a day.

The decision was made because the Russians use Starlink to control drones. Such UAVs are difficult to shoot down because they fly low, are resistant to electronic warfare, and are controlled in real time.

Adviser to the Minister of Defense Sergei “Flash” Beskrestnov wrote that due to the blocking of Russian terminals, all command and control of the Russian troops has been disrupted, and assaults have been stopped in many areas. The disruptions in Starlink work were also confirmed by a number of Russian “military corpsmen”, wrote Meduza.

In their posts, they emphasized that alternatives to Starlink satellite Internet in the ranks of the Russian army “simply do not exist” and “much of it, including combat control, was connected to it”.

