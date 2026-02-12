Zelensky instructed to prepare draft agreements on security guarantees

President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense to urgently prepare draft international agreements on security guarantees for Ukraine.

He signed the relevant decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

Zelensky entrusted control over the implementation of the decision to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

What is known about security guarantees for Ukraine?

On December 29, President Zelensky said that the United States had agreed to strong security guarantees for Ukraine for 15 years. Ukraine proposed extending the guarantees for 30-50 years, and US President Donald Trump promised to consider it. The content of the document is still unknown.

Ukraine also wants security guarantees from the EU, primarily membership in the European Union. The President of Ukraine signed a declaration with the leaders of France and Great Britain on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after the war.

On January 8, Zelensky said that the agreement with the US is actually ready for finalization at the highest level with the US President Donald Trump.

In an evening address on February 9, the president said that the documents on security guarantees were ready.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.