Zelensky: Security guarantees agreement ready for finalization with Trump

The agreement with the US on security guarantees for Ukraine is actually ready for finalization at the highest level with the US President Donald Trump.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky based on the results of the report of the Ukrainian negotiating team.

The President added that at yesterdayʼs meeting with the American delegation in Paris, they discussed, in particular, documents on recovery and economic development, as well as "complex issues on the basic framework for ending the war".

"We understand that the American side will communicate with Russia, and we expect feedback on whether the aggressor is really ready to end the war," he added.

On December 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United States had agreed to strong security guarantees for Ukraine for 15 years. Ukraine proposed extending the guarantees for 30-50 years, and US President Donald Trump promised to consider it. The content of the document is not yet known.

Ukraine also wants security guarantees from the EU, primarily membership in the European Union. The Ukrainian president also signed a declaration with the leaders of France and Great Britain on the intention to deploy a multinational military contingent in Ukraine after the war.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.