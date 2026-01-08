News

Zelensky: Security guarantees agreement ready for finalization with Trump

Olha Bereziuk
The agreement with the US on security guarantees for Ukraine is actually ready for finalization at the highest level with the US President Donald Trump.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky based on the results of the report of the Ukrainian negotiating team.

The President added that at yesterdayʼs meeting with the American delegation in Paris, they discussed, in particular, documents on recovery and economic development, as well as "complex issues on the basic framework for ending the war".

"We understand that the American side will communicate with Russia, and we expect feedback on whether the aggressor is really ready to end the war," he added.

