Zelensky held a press conference with European leaders. The key points

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" with European leaders.

This became known from a broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Office of the President.

Safety guarantees

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Volodymyr Zelensky signed a declaration on the deployment of multinational forces in Ukraine after the end of the war.

Zelensky said that the documents on security guarantees are ready. Ukraine expects to sign an agreement on guarantees with the United States in the near future. He also said that the peace plan will be further refined in the coming weeks.

Ukrainian Army and the Deployment of Foreign Troops

Macron said that the Ukrainian army will have 800 000 troops after the war ends, and that the partners have pledged to support it. He said that the United States will monitor the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.

Macron also said allies would be legally obligated to support Ukraine if Russia attacks again. Meanwhile, Britain and France have agreed to set up military bases across Ukraine after a ceasefire is agreed, Starmer said.

Italy will not deploy its troops in Ukraine within the framework of security guarantees, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said. Germany is ready to do so in neighboring countries adjacent to NATO, Merz said.

Friedrich Merz also stated: "Germany will take responsibility for the security of Ukraine and the entire continent."

Today, January 6, a meeting of 35 representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing" member countries, including 27 heads of state and government, was held in Paris with the participation of Zelensky. The summit was also attended by the American delegation consisting of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Alex Hrynkevich.

