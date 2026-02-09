British Prime Minister Starmer denied rumors of resignation over scandal involving former ambassador to the US linked to Epstein

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has denied rumors of resignation after the dismissal of chief adviser Morgan McSweeney and communications director Tim Allan due to the scandal involving former ambassador to the US Peter Mendelsohn and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

This was reported by the Prime Ministerʼs administration, Sky News reports.

It noted that Starmer is “focused on working and implementing reforms across the country” and has the unanimous support of the Cabinet. On February 5, Starmer apologized for Ambassador Mendelsohn receiving $75 000 from Epstein.

The prime minister has insisted that the new scandal does not affect his plans for the government. However, the leader of the Scottish branch of the Labour Party, Anas Sarwar, has called on the prime minister to resign, which could affect Starmerʼs internal support within the party.

The Mendelsohn scandal led to a series of staff changes at Downing Street. In particular, on February 8, the Prime Ministerʼs chief adviser and chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, resigned.

He is believed to be responsible for the appointment of Peter Mandelson as British Ambassador to the United States. Mandelson, in turn, had close ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Following the revelations, Mandelson reported his resignation from the Labour Party.

Tim Allan also left his position as communications director on February 9, saying he was leaving to “build a new team at Downing Street”. He served in the position for just five months, joining in September 2025.