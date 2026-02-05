Former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh sentenced in Baku — several sentenced to life in prison

The Baku Military Court has sentenced former military and political leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh, who were detained in the fall of 2023 after the region passed under Azerbaijani control.

This was reported by the state news agency AZERTAC.

The former president of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Arayik Harutyunyan, was sentenced to life in prison. The same sentence was given to former Defense Army Commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, his deputy David Manukyan, and the regionʼs former "foreign minister" David Babayan.

Two other former presidents, Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, were sentenced to 20 years in prison. According to the agency, they were not given life sentences, in part due to the defendantsʼ age.

A total of 15 people are involved in the case. Azerbaijani authorities have accused them of crimes "against peace and humanity", including waging a war of aggression, terrorism, and violating the laws of war.