If the US refuses to support Kyiv, it will seriously hit the Armed Forces of Ukraine. However, the consequences will not be as critical as a year ago.

This is stated in the Financial Times analysis.

According to Ukrainian and European officials, some of the intelligence support has now been taken over by other allies. French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered that the country now provides Ukraine with two-thirds of its intelligence. According to a Western official, dependence on American intelligence can be significantly reduced within a few months.

Ukraine still has a dire need for American weapons, especially for air defense. But the shift to drone warfare and the rapid growth of domestic arms production, which already covers almost 60% of its needs, have reduced this dependence.

Even in air defense, alternatives are emerging: this year, Ukraine is set to receive the first of several new Franco-Italian long-range SAMP/T NG systems. France claims they are technologically superior to the Patriot, although they have not yet been combat-tested.

