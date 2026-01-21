European Parliament suspends trade deal with US over Trumpʼs Greenland remarks

The European Parliament has paused work on a trade agreement between the EU and the US after Donald Trumpʼs demands to hand Greenland over to Washington and his threats to impose tariffs on European allies.

Reuters reports this.

The package would remove most EU tariffs on US goods and extend zero tariffs on lobster imports from the US. The proposals must be approved by the European Parliament and EU governments to enter into force.

The vote in the European Parliamentʼs trade committee was scheduled for January 26-27, but it has been postponed indefinitely. Committee chairman Bernd Lange said that the new tariff threats from the US president have effectively destroyed the agreements reached in late July 2025 in Turnberry, Scotland.

Some MEPs have previously criticized the agreement, calling it disadvantageous for the EU: under it, Brussels reduces most tariffs, while the US maintains the overall rate at 15%. At the same time, the EU was ready to compromise if the agreement included safeguards — a limited period of validity and tools to protect against a sharp influx of goods from the US.

Reuters writes that freezing the deal could strain relations with Washington. The Trump administration has already made it clear that it will not make any concessions, including on steel or alcohol tariffs, until the deal is approved in its current form.

USA and Greenland

In December 2024, US President Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for US national security. He has since reiterated his desire to acquire the island.

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on the US president to "stop the threats". Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to more prominently include the symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

In November, the Danish Foreign Ministry reported that it had launched a “night watch” to monitor Donald Trump’s statements and actions while Copenhagen slept.

Reuters, citing sources, reported on January 8 that the Trump administration is discussing the possibility of paying Greenlanders between $10 000 and $100 000 to join the US. Polls show that nearly 85% of Greenlanders oppose its secession from the Kingdom of Denmark and joining the US.

On January 13, Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives that would annex Greenland and grant it the status of the 51st US state.

Trump said that the United States needs Greenland to create a "golden dome" and stressed that NATO should facilitate this. NBC News reported that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already been instructed to prepare a proposal to purchase the island. Experts have estimated that this could cost the United States $700 billion.

After further threats from the US president, Denmark decided to send additional equipment and troops to Greenland "in connection with training activities" with the participation of European partners.

In response, Trump reported that starting in February he would impose tariffs on eight countries that had sent troops to Greenland. In addition to Denmark, these include Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

On January 21, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump emphasized that no country or group of countries other than the United States is able to guarantee the security of Greenland, calling it "part of North America" and "US territory".

