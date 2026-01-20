He is kept in isolation, not allowed to make phone calls, and not given winter shoes. Kuznetsovʼs wife claims his rights have been violated

The wife of Ukrainian Serhiy Kuznetsov, who is suspected of undermining the “Nord Stream” pipeline, has claimed that his rights have been violated in the detention center in Hamburg, Germany.

In a letter to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, she said that since November 2025, Serhiy has not called even once, although the court officially allowed him to have telephone contacts. The pre-trial detention centerʼs administration explains that this is technically impossible.

Winter shoes, which are stored in the warehouse, are not given to Serhiy. Special meals, which are a mandatory condition for the maintenance of a Ukrainian, are provided partially, only during lunch.

In addition, according to his wife, Serhiy Kuznetsov is being held in a section for particularly dangerous prisoners, in de facto isolation — 23 hours a day in a solitary cell. His wife can only see him once a month. The last time was on January 14 of this year.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that such conditions of detention of a Ukrainian may constitute inhuman and degrading treatment, and may also be regarded as a form of torture.

He will send letters with a list of recorded violations to the justice authorities, the penitentiary system, and human rights institutions in Germany. Lubinets will request permission to personally enter Kuznetsovʼs place of detention in order to speak with him confidentially and assess the extent to which his rights are being respected.