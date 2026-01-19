Trump: Europe should focus on Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, not Greenland

The US President Donald Trump said that European countries should focus on Russiaʼs war against Ukraine, not on disputes over Greenland.

This is stated in Trumpʼs telephone interview with NBC News.

He sharply criticized the position of European leaders who oppose his idea of US control over Greenland. According to the president, the issue of European security lies primarily in Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

"Europe should focus on the war with Russia and Ukraine. Because, frankly, you see where it has led. Thatʼs what Europe should focus on, not Greenland," he said.

He also refused to answer directly whether he was prepared to use force to seize the semi-autonomous Danish territory. When asked directly by reporters, he said only: "No comment."

At the same time, Trump confirmed that he intends to put economic pressure on European allies. According to him, the United States will impose a 10% tariff on Denmark and seven other European countries if they do not agree to a deal on Greenland. He emphasized that he will do this "100%."

USA and Greenland

In December 2024, the US President Donald Trump declared that “possession and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity” for US national security. He has since reiterated his desire to acquire the island.

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called on the US president to "stop the threats". Denmark decided to significantly increase defense spending on the island and also changed the royal coat of arms to more prominently include the symbols of Greenland and the Faroe Islands.

In November, the Danish Foreign Ministry reported that it had launched a “night watch” to monitor Donald Trump’s statements and actions while Copenhagen slept.

Reuters, citing sources, reported on January 8 that the Trump administration is discussing the possibility of paying Greenlanders between $10 000 and $100 000 to join the US. Polls show that nearly 85% of Greenlanders oppose its secession from the Kingdom of Denmark and joining the US.

On January 13, Republican Congressman Randy Fine introduced a bill in the US House of Representatives that would annex Greenland and grant it the status of the 51st US state.

Trump said that Greenland is necessary for the United States to create a "golden dome" and stressed that NATO should facilitate this. NBC News reported that the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has already been instructed to prepare a proposal to purchase the island. Experts have estimated that this could cost the United States $700 billion.

After further threats from the US president, Denmark decided to send additional equipment and troops to Greenland "due to training activities" with the participation of European partners.

In response, Trump reported that starting in February he would impose tariffs on eight countries that had sent troops to Greenland. In addition to Denmark, these include Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland.

