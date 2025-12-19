The SBU drones have attacked the third Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea

The SBU drones have attacked a Russian oil platform in the Caspian Sea for the third time in recent weeks.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the special services.

The “Lukoil” drilling rig at the Rakushechne field was under attack. The drone hit near the platformʼs gas turbine unit.

On December 11 and 12, the SBU drones already attacked ice-resistant oil production platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, halting production there.

On December 15, SBU again struck the platform of the “Lukoil-Nizhnevolzskneft” company at the Korchagin field.

